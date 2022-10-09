Linga Mudra can help one deal with obesity-related health issues

Besides playing a big part in creating psychological disorders through body-shaming, excess weight, especially obesity, diminishes almost every aspect of health, from reproductive and respiratory function to memory and mood. Obesity increases the risk of several debilitating, and deadly diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. Obesity decreases the quality and length of life, and increases individual, national, and global healthcare costs.

However, obesity isn’t necessarily a permanent condition. Diet, exercise, medications and even surgery can lead to weight loss. Yet it is much harder to lose weight than it is to gain it. Prevention of obesity, beginning at an early age and extending across a lifespan could vastly improve individual and public health, reduce suffering, and save billions each year in health care costs.

Read Also How Yoni Mudra can help children cope with physical and emotional changes during puberty

Even better news is that one does not necessarily need to undergo strenuous exercise and diet regime to control or reverse obesity. There are several holistic healing options, but the easiest and most under-appreciated is the science of Mudras (yogic hand gestures) that has served mankind for centuries.

Since your hands carry all acupuncture medians, they are known as the control board of the body in Vedic yoga. Mudras help stimulate certain areas of your brain while catering to elemental balance between your mind and body.

Should your obesity issue be connected to poor metabolism, then you should practice the Surya Mudra or the Agni (Fire) Mudra, as it is known traditionally, represents the fire element. The fire element present in the Surya Mudra (FPJ article dated April 30) is known to improve digestion by boosting the metabolism in the body. Regular practice can significantly aid in fat loss.

For many, it is not metabolism but mental health that causes obesity. The Gyan (knowledge) Mudra is known to improve the concentration of the mind and allows the bodily and mental functions to flow better. Gyan mudra (FPJ article dated April 24) is also known to help people suffering from irregular sleep, and facilitate a natural and healthy sleep cycle in the body.

Sometimes, a person gains weight on account of the body storing excess air. In such a situation the Apana Vaayu (Air) Mudra is what one should resort to. The body is required to energise itself with air properties that help in improving the nervous system in the body. When practiced correctly, Vaayan or Vaayu Mudra (FPJ article dated February 27) is known to help people become more self-aware and practice a higher range of consciousness. With the mind on board, it becomes easier to control weight and cut down on fat effectively.

Read Also Feeling restless? THIS mudra will help you calm your body and mind

However, Linga Mudra is recommended for best results. In this mudra interlocking the palms but keeping the left thumb erect, pointing upwards. The thumb is the symbol of the fire element. This fire is reinforced by performing the Linga Mudra. It can be done anytime and anywhere. There are some simple steps that will explain how to do this Linga Hasta Mudra.

How to do the mudra

Sit in a comfortable seating posture and place hands with palm pointing upwards on thighs or knees

Close your eyes and take deep breaths with the awareness of the breathing process

Bring both hands in front of your body, clasp them, and interlock fingers

Keep the left thumb erect, point upwards, and encircle it with the thumb and index finger of the right hand

Remove all thoughts from the mind and focus only on OM

It should be done with both hands simultaneously.

Do not decrease or increase the speed of breath

Perform this pose for 35 minutes at a stretch every day or for 10 to 12 minutes three times a day.

Read Also Are you prone to allergies? Try Bhramara Mudra to manage them

Benefits of the mudra

It is believed Mudra of heat has a lot of spiritual, mental, and emotional benefits.

The mudra builds heat and energy and increases the fire element Ling Mudra is practiced to increase heat in the body It is beneficial in the case of excessive cold feeling or cold obstruction in the body By regularising this mudra, diseases of cold, cold, sinusitis, asthma and low blood pressure are destroyed It strengthens immune system By doing this mudra with Surya mudra, the flow of the menstrual cycle can be controlled

Read Also Soham Mudra: Easy ways to destress and relax

Time interval

This mudra also practices in a standing, sitting or lying down on a bed whenever. You can chant a mantra or switch words silently. No particular time duration for this mudra. Of course, All mudra is very effective when you do the mudras between 4-6 AM. To an excellent, the best and efficient results, make sure you practice regularly for two months.

Side effects

However, all mudras are beneficial to us without any side-effects. pressure should not be applied on the finger. Pressure means, your mind is restless and not stable. As a result, nothing at all. Perform this mudra freely.

People who have problems with bile should not do this mudra. This posture should not be done for a long time in the summer season. In the case of acidity, fever and stomach ulcers should not perform this mudra.

Read Also Here's how to get quick relief from a headache with Mahasirs Mudra