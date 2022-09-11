Are you prone to allergies? Try Bhramara Mudra to manage them

Allergies are our body’s reaction to harmless substances such as pollen, molds, animal dander, latex, certain foods, and insect stings. Allergy symptoms range from mild – rash or hives, itchiness, runny nose, watery/red eyes – to life-threatening. Treatments include antihistamines, decongestants, nasal steroids, asthma medicines, and immunotherapy.

If you are prone to allergies, the first time you are exposed to a specific allergen (such as pollen), your body responds by producing allergic (IgE) antibodies. The job of these antibodies is to find the allergens and help remove them from your system. As a result, a chemical called histamine is released and causes symptoms of allergies.

Some people develop latex allergy by repeatedly using rubber gloves, such as those used in surgery or home cleaning.

By consuming certain foods some people develop when your body develops a specific antibody to a specific food and allergy develops within minutes of eating the food, and symptoms can be severe. In adults, the most common food allergies are shellfish, peanuts and tree nuts. In children, they include milk, egg, soy, wheat, shellfish, peanuts and tree nuts.

If you get a bee sting, a normal reaction includes pain, swelling and redness around the sting site. A large, local reaction includes swelling that extends beyond the sting site. For example, if you are stung on the ankle, you may see swelling in your leg. The most serious reaction to an insect sting is an allergic one, which needs immediate medical attention.

The mudra for allergies

Bhramara Mudra is a sacred hand gesture or 'seal,' used during yoga or meditation practice as a means of directing the flow of energy. Sanskrit for "bee," bhramara is an Indian dance after which this mudra is named after. Bhramara mudra is primarily used to protect against allergies and treat the symptoms of allergic reactions.

Bhramara mudra can help ease the symptoms of respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and asthma, by easing congestion in the lungs and sinuses. With regular practice, Bhramara mudra can strengthen and bolster the immune system, which is often weakened as a result of such conditions.

How to practice the mudra

Make Vayu mudra - Fold your Index finger and place its tip at the root of the thumb. Now, place the tip of the thumb on the right corner of the middle finger nail, keeping the ring and little fingers straight.

Duration: Four to five times a day for seven minutes each. With practice, you can increase the time to twenty minutes, up to eight times a day.

Benefits

1. This cures all types of allergies

2. Allergies are caused by a weak immune system and this mudra strengthens the immune system

3. Daily practice of this mudra will cure even serious and chronic allergic diseases for which there is no other cure

4. It is useful for hyperactive children, as they are more often prone to allergies