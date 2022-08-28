Easy ways to destress and relax with Soham mudra

Meditation helps us find peace of mind while learning to control our stress, pain, anger and other calamities of the mind and soul. While one does know that meditation can help relieve stress, achieving a meditative state in a short time available is difficult. In today’s world of chaotic and stressful living, one has to struggle to make time for just a few moments of peace, leave alone meditating. However, there is a solution at hand — it’s called the Soham meditation technique and it’s quite effective.

When we meditate, our muscles tend to contract. To relax the whole body, one must first learn to control the tension of the muscles and cancel the noise of the mind to find inner peace and relaxation. To do this, one must form bridge the gap between the mind and the body, and then our nervous system comes into play. It acts as a bridge, helping the body to communicate with the mind. For perfect meditation, one must first learn to regulate the nervous system, and Soham meditation is capable of teaching us how to form the bridge and regulate the nervous system.

Read Also Here's how to get quick relief from a headache with Mahasirs Mudra

Soham meditation is about aligning yourself with reality and attaining spiritual benefits by keeping a check on stress and finding inner peace. It regulates the nervous system, eases tension in the muscles, improves blood and oxygen circulation, reduces back and knee pain, increases concentration levels, and improves clarity of thought and memory.

To practice, put the thumb at the base of the little finger. Fold all other four fingers and place them over the thumb, like a closed fist. Now inhale, chant OM seven times, 14 or 21 times or multiples of 7 like 28 or 35. After chanting is over, exhale and after complete exhalation, push your stomach inwards. Hold for some time. Relax and open your hands, and visualise that all your negative thoughts, pains, fears, etc. have vanished. Do it while sitting — spine straight — in Padmasana (lotus pose) or Sukhasan (cross-legged).

After doing this mudra, stretch your hands and feet a few times, for complete relaxation of body and mind. This will enhance the effects of Soham mudra.

Benefits

This is an excellent mudra for meditation as it removes tension, anger, fears, jealousy, etc

It activates the brain

It energises the body and mind, fills us with enthusiasm, strengthens the brain, and increases mental strength

When we chant OM after inhaling, the sound waves produced by it are soothing. It has a healing effect on the body and mind

It is a wonderful mudra for mental health problems

Note: Kindly note that this does not mean you should stop the necessary medical treatment.

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras. To know more visit www.artofselfhealing.in)