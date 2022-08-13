Need a quick energy boost? Here's how Makara Mudra can help

Photo: Pixabay

Modern life is full of acute stress and depression caused by both related and unrelated matters, and this can lead to mood swings that can severely impact your internal energy flow and mental balance. During this month of mindful healing, let’s discover holistic ways to deal with this problem and overcome negative feelings.

Yogic scriptures dealing with healing (including Ayurveda) have suggested mudras or gestures that can be used symbolically or therapeutically to control life energy and its flow through the body. While most mudras are typically used to intensify meditation, hence a state of mind, they are also used as a means to balance the five metaphorical elements that constitute life energy - namely earth, wind, fire, water, and air.

The benefits

One such mudra that can quickly help you gain back your energy is the Makara (crocodile) Mudra. Makara is a Sanskrit word for a mythological sea creature and is often translated as 'crocodile'. Makara mudra symbolises the quick strength or energy that a crocodile possesses. In addition to quickly activating energy reserves, Makara Mudra is thought to offer the following benefits:

Controls mood swings by removing negative energy

Calms the mind

Treats depression and stress

Improves mental concentration

Relieves tension

The gesture also has acupressure principles embedded which help: activate kidney energy which is related to the untapped energy hidden in our body; stimulates the pancreas as the pressing of the thumb on the inner palm puts pressure on the appropriate points; the pressure on the tips of the fingers helps to bring the sinus under control too.

As part of hand reflexology, it also helps cool the tired eyes and helps to reduce the dark circles that appear around the eyes

It also solves bladder complaints among humans irrespective of gender

The Makara Mudra is also practised to stimulate the Swadisthana Chakra (Sacral Chakra), located just close to the base of the spine, to release the stored emotions, energising the body. To enjoy the benefits of Makara Mudra it is important to practice it regularly, starting two times a day, along with asana practice with the duration of 5 minutes, to start with. Gradually this can be increased to three times a day for about 10 minutes in each round of practice.

Precautions while practising the mudra

When practised along with asanas should be done with emphasis on full deep breathing to get the full effect of the mudra.

While the practice of Makara Mudra by large is safe and effective, yet practising the same for longer durations should be avoided. Since this practice increases the energy and heat in the body, safe to go slow and steady.

Along with the effect of mudra this practice is also related to hand reflexology, hence understanding the health conditions of the students is a must. Students with heart-related conditions, kidney or pancreas related, blood pressure, etc., should take precautions to not hold Makara Mudra for long. With the heat generated quickly with this practice while also activating the nervous system (pressure points in the palms and tips of fingers), care should be taken under the conditions explained above.

Not to be practised right after a strenuous yoga practice that involves building energy, since this practice also involves increasing the energy in the body. This can bring imbalance in the body, which should be avoided completely. To perform Makar Mudra:



You need to place one hand inside the other

Gradually extend the thumb of the lower hand through the little finger

Take the ring finger of the other hand and place it in the middle palm of your other hand

Make sure that the thumb and the tip of the ring finger are touching each other

Spread the rest of the fingers as wide as possible

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras. To know more visit www.artofselfhealing.in)