How Yoni Mudra can help children cope with physical and emotional changes during puberty

Puberty is when children’s bodies begin to change as they transition into adulthood. It’s the time when they go through the physical changes to reach sexual maturity and are capable of reproduction. The stages of puberty follow a definite path with a progression of physical changes. The emotional changes of puberty may not progress at the same pace as the physical changes. Both the physical and emotional changes of puberty begin and end at different ages for each child.

Puberty starts when a part of the child’s brain called the hypothalamus begins producing a hormone to communicate with another part of the brain called the pituitary gland; which in turn stimulates the pituitary gland to release two more hormones. These hormones travel to the sex organs (ovaries and testes), triggering them to begin releasing sex hormones (estrogen and testosterone). These messenger hormones cause the telltale signs of puberty to begin; which include rapid growth of bones and muscles, changes in body shape and size, and development of the body's ability to reproduce.

Girls generally begin puberty about two years earlier than boys. Puberty for girls usually starts between the ages of eight and 13. Boys begin puberty sometime between the ages of nine and 14.

One of the biggest problems faced by kids facing precocious puberty is the stigma of body shaming. Children may grow quickly at first and be tall, compared with their peers. But, because their bones mature more quickly than normal, they often stop growing earlier than usual. This can cause them to be shorter than average adults. Early treatment of precocious puberty, especially when it occurs in very young children, can help them grow taller than they would without treatment.

Read Also Feeling restless? THIS mudra will help you calm your body and mind

They face social and emotional problems too. Girls and boys who begin puberty long before their peers may be extremely self-conscious about the changes occurring in their bodies. This may affect self-esteem and increase the risk of depression or substance abuse. But, there are things you can do to reduce your child's chances of developing precocious puberty, including:

Keeping your child away from external sources of estrogen and testosterone — such as prescription medications for adults in the house or dietary supplements containing estrogen or testosterone

Encouraging your child to maintain a healthy weight

How mudra can help

Educate and encourage children to perform Yoni (reproductive organ) Mudra. Now you may wonder how a simple hand gesture can help in the prevention of puberty-related problems. Do remember yoga was taught way before medicine as a form of healing, and it worked well for centuries. The principles of yoga-mudra are based on balancing the internal life energies which in turn keep the body tuned and in good health.

Read Also Are you prone to allergies? Try Bhramara Mudra to manage them

When girls reach puberty and start menstruating, they often experience severe pain and cramps. By practising this mudra they can experience pain relief within 15 minutes. It is also useful at menopause. However, this mudra should be avoided by persons with Psychological disorder – depression.

Benefits of Yoni Mudra

Helps the mind to withdraw the senses–reduces unnecessary mind chatter Provides the required pause–needed for a change of perception Greatly aids in bringing a distracted mind to attentiveness Brings clarity of thought Brings about peace and harmony This mudra has a special effect on the female reproductive system It is very useful for females in solving their hormonal problems, irregularity of menses, dysmenorrhea, cramps, etc

How to do the mudra

Yoni Mudra is practised with both hands and is associated with the womb. This hand gesture is practical when combined with meditation or Pranayama. Here are the simple steps you can follow to perform Yoni Mudra:

Sit down in a comfortable sitting position while keeping your spine straight

Become aware of your breath-work while taking a few deep breaths slowly

Join the tips of both thumbs while you bring both hands together

Let your hands face downwards in the shape of an inverted Namaste while you join the tips of both index fingers

Now slowly turn the ring, middle and tiny fingers inwards, making sure that the back of the fingers is touching each other. The resemblance between shape made by your hands and a womb is similar

Point your index fingertips towards your pelvis region while pressing the tips of the thumbs together

Incorporate Pranayama at this point of the Mudra to get maximum benefits

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras. To know more visit www.artofselfhealing.in)