Managing asthma with these mudras

The season is changing and cold weather is approaching fast. Asthma problem could be a minor disease for many but it is a major problem for some.

Asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus. This can make breathing difficult and trigger coughing, a whistling sound (wheezing) when you breathe out and shortness of breath.

For some people, asthma signs and symptoms flare up in certain situations:

Occupational asthma is triggered by workplace irritants such as chemical fumes, gasses or dust

Allergy-induced asthma is triggered by airborne substances, such as pollen, mould spores, cockroach waste, or particles of skin and dried saliva shed by pets (pet dander)

Symptoms vary from person to person. Asthma can make you uncomfortable and uneasy. The shortness of breath weakens your body, dulls your spirit, and slows down your brain. One may have infrequent asthma attacks, have symptoms only at certain times — such as when exercising — or have symptoms all the time.

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness or pain

Wheezing when exhaling, which is a common sign of asthma in children

Trouble sleeping caused by shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing

Coughing or wheezing attacks that are worsened by a respiratory virus, such as a cold or the flu

Signs that asthma is probably worsening include:

Asthma signs and symptoms that are more frequent and bothersome

Increasing difficulty breathing, as measured with a device used to check how well your lungs are working (peak flow meter)

The need to use a quick-relief inhaler more often

Our ancient scientists had found a treatment protocol to control a lot of ailments we face today, and that branch of vedic science is called Yoga Mudra (Hand gesture yoga). For the uninitiated, yoga mudras are an independent branch of yoga, apart from asanas and breathing techniques.

Mudra means gesture or attitude, and it connects one body part to another. A mudra might involve your entire body or just your hand. There are five kinds of yoga mudras – Hasta (hand) mudras, Mana (head) mudras, Kaya (posture) mudras, Bandha (lock) mudras, and Adhara (perineal) mudras. These mudras initiate currents through the body, balancing the body’s elements and restoring them.

There are certain yoga mudras for asthma management that you can rely on. Five prime yoga mudras address the imbalances in life-sustaining elements like water, air, fire, earth, and sky in the body and prevent and treat asthma depending on its severity. For early-stage asthma - the Prithvi, Linga and Surya mudras are quite effective. Consider them a general tonic. But if the situation gets more advanced, then one can practice the Asthma Mudra for the allergic type and Bronchial Mudra for the occupational type ailments. The first three mudras have been previously covered in this column.

These mudras help in the dilatation of the bronchial tubes thereby naturally combating an attack of asthma. During an acute attack of asthma, one can perform these mudras (as applicable) before nebulising with deriphyllin and dexamethasone.

Bronchial mudra

Place the little finger at the base of the thumb, the ring finger on the upper thumb joint, middle finger on the tip of the thumb. The index finger should be extended.

Duration: 10 minutes five times a day.

Asthma mudra

Press the fingernails of the middle finger. Other fingers will remain extended.

Duration: Five minutes five times a day.

Must-do list:

1. Asthma patients should do pranayam daily

2. Stress should be avoided

3. Smoking should be banned

4. During cold weather, should never breathe through the mouth because the

bronchial tubes become inflamed and congested

