Suffering from hypertension? Control it with this mudra

Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. Arteries carry blood from your heart to other parts of your body. Your blood pressure normally rises and falls throughout the day.

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is blood pressure that is higher than normal. Having blood pressure measures consistently above normal may result in a diagnosis of high blood pressure (or hypertension).

High blood pressure is most common in adults. The risk of high blood pressure increases with age. But kids can have high blood pressure too. High blood pressure in children may be caused by problems with the kidneys or heart. But for a growing number of kids, high blood pressure is due to lifestyle habits such as an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise.

The higher your blood pressure levels, the more risk you have for other health problems, such as heart disease, heart attack and stroke.

Sometimes heart disease may be “silent” and not diagnosed until a person experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia.

Hypertension has become a common and chronic disease these days in cities. Almost 60% to 70% people suffer from it, for which there is no permanent cure in modern medicine. One should take care of what is said above, consult a doctor, go through necessary tests and follow the medical advice and take medicines prescribed regularly.

Blood pressure screening is an important part of general health care. How often you should get your blood pressure checked depends on your age and overall health.

While there is no real cure for hypertension, changes in diet, sleep and lifestyle regimens can contain it to a large extent. But, as a well-known saying goes “prevention is better than cure. And a simple solution to both prevention and containment comes in the form of Yogic Mudras that work very effectively as complementary healing.

Based on your Ayurveda constitution or body type, there are several classical forms of mudras that can deliver the desired result of control. Namely; Apana-Vayu (Air) Mudra, Aakash (Sky) Mudra, Prana (Life) Mudra, Surya (Sun) Mudra, Chinmaya (Focus) Mudra. Most of these have been covered in my previous articles on this medium.

However, modern research has formulated a specific mudra for High BP and Hypertension. High BP Mudra is very simple to perform in four simple steps:

1. Sit comfortably and interlock fingers of both hands

2. Remove the right hand index finger from the lock and keep it straight upwards

3. Place the right hand thumb on the root of the left hand index finger

4. Place the right hand thumb over the left hand thumb.

One should do it one hour daily along with Gyan Mudra (article dated April 24, 2022). High BP normalises soon. Do it for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, three to four times a day.

Simple treatments like Seed therapy, Colour therapy, Ayurveda Acupressure that have been discussed in my earlier articles and could be seen on my website.

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras.

