World Diabetes Day: Are you diabetic? This mudra can help

November 14 is celebrated in India as Children’s day. However, did you know it's also Diabetes Day? Of late, there has been a spike in the incidence of pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes - even in children. Prediabetes is where your blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. The exact cause of prediabetes is unknown, but it’s associated with insulin resistance.

Prediabetes doesn’t always cause symptoms, although some people develop darkening of the skin around the armpits, neck, and elbows. A simple blood test can diagnose prediabetes. This includes a fasting plasma glucose (FPG) test. Results between 100 and 125 can indicate prediabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder that affects the body’s ability to regulate, use and process sugar. Without treatment and control, it can cause heart disease, nerve and kidney damage, impaired vision and other irreversible injuries to organs.

Generally associated with adults, an estimated 30% of those still under 18 are considered at risk because of being overweight and obese. A decade ago, type 2 diabetes was largely seen among adults in the age group of 40-50, but gradually, the age limit has come down due to poor lifestyle choices.

Fortunately, diabetes is not irreversible. While there are medical and non-medical solutions to reverse the affliction, let’s look at a technique that can be pursued anywhere and at any time. It’s a brilliant complementary healing technique developed centuries ago called yogic mudra.

Several mudras can help you fight diabetes like Surya (Sun) Mudra, Prana (Life) Mudra, Apan (Air) Mudra, Gyan (Knowledge) Mudra, and Linga (Reproductive) Mudra; I will focus on a mudra specifically for diabetes.

How to perform the mudra

Sit down in vajrasan or on a chair. Bend your thumbs into the palm and then fold the other four fingers over it. Make a fist and press the thumb with your fingers. Join the knuckles of both fists and keep in between the diaphragm and navel.

Inhale deeply, and while inhaling, bend forward slowly, pressing the stomach, liver, pancreas, and gall bladder. Repeat it 10-11 times.

Place both fists in the same manner below the navel and repeat this exercise creating pressure on the colon, small intestines, bladder, and uterus.

While bending forward, your hips should remain firmly attached to your heels while sitting in Vajrasana. This has a wonderful effect on diabetes as it activates Manipura, Swadhisthana, and Muladhara Chakras, and all the organs attached to the chakras become healthy and energise kidneys and adrenal glands.

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras. To know more visit www.artofselfhealing.in.

