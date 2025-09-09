₹6000 For Every 0.5 Kg Lost: How This Chinese Company Is Redefining Corporate Wellness Through 'Million Yuan Weight-Loss Challenge'

In a move that blends fitness with financial rewards, Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision Inc., the parent company of popular camera brand Insta360, has rolled out a unique initiative to boost employee health. Known as the “Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge,” the program offers a prize pool of one million yuan (approximately ₹1.23 crore) to encourage workers to adopt healthier habits, stay active, and focus on long-term well-being.

How the challenge works

Launched in August 2022, the program has become a recurring event at Insta360, with seven successful editions already completed. Employees are rewarded 500 yuan (₹6,100) for every 0.5 kg lost, making it one of the most attractive corporate wellness incentives in China’s competitive tech sector. The 2024 edition alone saw 99 participants shed nearly 950 kilograms collectively, with prizes worth one million yuan distributed among them.

Inspiring success stories

The challenge has already produced several standout participants. One of the most notable is Xie Yaqi, a Gen-Z employee who lost over 20 kilograms in just 90 days. For her dedication, she walked away with 20,000 yuan (₹2.47 lakh) in bonuses. Xie credited her success to a disciplined mix of a restricted diet and a daily 1.5-hour workout routine. She also motivated colleagues by sharing her journey online, including the trending “Qin Hao method”, a diet strategy alternating between soy milk days, corn-only meals, and fruit-only days.

Why it matters

Wellness programs are increasingly being embraced by Chinese tech firms, where long hours and sedentary lifestyles are common. By tying cash incentives to measurable fitness results, Insta360 is cultivating a health-conscious workplace culture that enhances productivity, reduces stress, and improves morale.

A vision beyond weight loss

Company representatives emphasise that the goal goes far beyond shedding kilos. The broader mission is to help employees prioritise sustainable health, nutrition, and exercise, ultimately leading to a balanced lifestyle both inside and outside of work. With close to 2 million yuan (₹2.47 crore) already distributed since its inception, Insta360’s wellness initiative sets a benchmark for other companies looking to blend employee benefits with long-term well-being.