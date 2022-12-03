Troubled with frequent sneezing? Aditya Mudra can help, here's how

If you just sneezed, something was probably irritating or tickling the inside of your nose. Sneezing is your body's way of removing an irritation from your nose. While sneezing can be quite annoying, it’s not usually the result of any serious health problem.

Sometimes, dirt and debris can enter your nose and irritate the sensitive mucous membranes inside your nose and throat. When the inside of your nose gets a tickle, a message is sent to a special part of your brain called the sneeze centre. The sneeze centre then sends a message to all the muscles that have to work together to create the amazingly complicated process that we call the sneeze.

Some of the muscles involved are the abdominal (belly) muscles, the chest muscles, the diaphragm (the large muscle beneath your lungs that makes you breathe), the muscles that control your vocal cords, and the muscles in the back of your throat.

Several factors can cause the mucous membranes in your nose and throat to be irritated. These include:

Allergy to pollen (hay fever), mould, dander, and dust

A virus, like the common cold or flu

Triggers such as dust, air pollution, dry air, spicy foods, and powders.

Light. About 1 of every 3 people sneezes when exposed to bright light. They are called photic sneezers (photic means light). If you are a photic sneezer, you got it from one of your parents because it is an inherited trait. Most people have some sensitivity to light that can trigger a sneeze.

Since allergies are prime causes of sneezing, once you know your triggers, you are better equipped to avoid them. The best allergy medicine for sneezing is to see an allergist. Work with your allergist to avoid your triggers and reduce symptoms.

Treatment

If your sneezing is a symptom of the common cold or flu, your treatment should focus on relieving your symptoms. In addition to sneezing, you may experience a stuffy nose, sore throat and fever. You can treat symptoms due to the common cold or flu with the following methods:

Get plenty of rest. Sleep gives your body the time it needs to heal and repair it. help you fight the inflammation of your mucous membranes.

Eat foods that support your immune system. Foods with vitamin C can help to support your immune system.6 Examples of foods that have vitamin C include fruits like oranges, lemons, strawberries, red peppers, mangoes, broccoli, and other fruits and vegetables.

As a general precaution, maintain proper hygiene to decrease the chances of getting the common cold, which can also cause sneezing.

Mudra to the rescue

As a general preventive, practice a hand gesture called the Aditya Mudra. Aditya means Sun. This mudra keeps your energies high and makes you feel energetic and bright throughout the day. This finger represents Prithvi and the Thumb represents Agni. When the Agni touches the base of the ring finger, there is a growth of the Prithvi element and also the growth of Agni.

To practice, place the tip of the thumb at the base of the ring finger, keeping the other fingers straight together. Practice this mudra keeping both hands near to each other, and keep rubbing the base of the ring finger with the tip of the thumb for a few seconds.

Duration: Three to five minutes daily