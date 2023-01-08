Here's how Colour Therapy can relieve acidity

Our stomach secretes acids to digest food. Regularly eating heavy, spicy, and sour food and stress overloads the digestive system and stimulates over secretion of digestive acids.

Some of the symptoms could be inflammation, burning sensation, redness, erosion in the stomach and food pipeline due to constant acid attacks. In an extreme situation, the valve between the stomach and food pipe leaks (known as GERD). The digestion gets affected slowly; every morsel of food you eat gets fermented and produces acid, discomfort, and gas. Extreme burning up to the throat, nauseous, sour, or bitter liquid at the root of the mouth which leads to acid reflux. Too much acid secretion can cause painful ulcers inside the lining of your intestine and stomach.

Strangely though, just like a car-battery, having too little or low acid can be a source of problems too. In fact, low stomach acid levels can hinder nutrient absorption and cause digestive problems. Stomach acid helps break down proteins and minerals so that they’re easily absorbed into the body. It also kills harmful bacteria and parasites in the food we eat.

Read Also How different colours have an impact on our health

Surprisingly, you have a higher risk of low stomach acid than you may know. More surprising is the fact that low stomach acid causes more digestive problems than too much stomach acid, especially in adults, according to research. Low stomach acid is not something you want to ignore.

So let’s look into the common signs of low stomach acid:

Heartburn: Most people with stomach issues assume they have too much stomach acid, but sometimes it’s the opposite. As I mentioned earlier, food is not broken down properly when stomach acid levels are low. This, in turn, increases gas production, which may feel like heartburn.

Food allergies and intolerances: If you’re allergic or intolerant to different foods, it may have something to do with your stomach acid levels. While researchers can’t explain how stomach acid affects allergies and food sensitivities, they say there’s a strong link.

Skin problems such as acne: A healthy gut helps keep your skin healthy. Unfortunately, low stomach acid leads to excessive bacteria growth, which can cause skin issues. This explains why 40 per cent of people with acne have low stomach acid, according to research.

Undigested food in stools: There’s a very high chance you have low stomach acid if you can see undigested food in your stool. This can lead to low energy, since you’re not getting enough of the nutrients from the food you eat.

Diarrhoea or constipation: Again, this has to do with the overgrowth of bad bacteria. When your stomach has lots of bad bacteria and low amounts of friendly bacteria, you’re likely to suffer constipation, diarrhoea and bloating.

Causes of low stomach acid

High stress levels: Stress tends to reduce the production of stomach acid.

Ageing: The stomach produces less stomach acid as we grow older.

Stomach surgery: Your stomach may start producing less acid after a stomach surgery.

Read Also Here's hot THIS mudra can help epilepsy patients

Medication: Taking antacids and other meds for digestive problems can lead to low stomach acid levels.

High sugar intake: A diet that’s high in sugar can lower your stomach acid levels.

Now, how does one identify if the issue at hand is related to high or low acidity? Not being able to identify a problem correctly could mean taking antacid when the actual problem is stemming from low acid levels, and aggravating the situation further.

According to Acupressure Research Training & Treatment Institute – Prayagraj, one does not have to bother knowing what is the exact nature of the problem. The treatment for acidity related issues is very simply treated by Colour therapy. Apply green colour on the left palm as shown in the figure.

But if the disease is there for more than 10 years apply violet, light blue and green colours (as shown in figure) starting from joint of middle and ring fingers on the palm

Caution: After the application of treatment (within 5-10 minutes) if one feels heaviness in head region or uneasiness then remove the colours and contact a doctor.

(For more holistic treatments log on to www.artofselfhealing.in)

Read Also Suffering from hypertension? Control it with this mudra