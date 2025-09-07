WHO Adds Ozempic, GLP-1 & Diabetes Drugs To 'Essential Medicines List': What It Means for Global Healthcare

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially included GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, in its Model List of Essential Medicines (EML). This influential list acts as a framework for countries across the globe to decide which drugs should be prioritised to ensure affordable and equitable healthcare.

Why these medicines matter

GLP-1 receptor agonists have shown strong scientific evidence in helping patients with type 2 diabetes achieve better blood sugar control. More importantly, these drugs are proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney complications, and obesity-related risks, conditions that often accompany diabetes and worsen its long-term impact.

Not for weight loss alone

While these medications are widely discussed for their role in weight loss, the WHO has made it clear: their inclusion is not intended for cosmetic or standalone weight loss purposes. Instead, they are recommended only for patients with type 2 diabetes who also suffer from cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, or obesity.

A push for wider access in developing nations

By adding GLP-1 drugs to the EML, the WHO aims to accelerate global access, especially in low and middle-income countries, where diabetes care is often underfunded. This move sends a clear message to governments, health systems, and pharmaceutical companies: these medicines are not luxuries, but essential tools for diabetes management.

Driving affordability through generics

The inclusion on the EML is also expected to spur the production of generic alternatives, ultimately reducing costs and making these life-saving drugs more widely available. Over time, this could reshape diabetes treatment in countries struggling with high medication expenses.

For decades, the WHO’s Model List of Essential Medicines has been the gold standard for ensuring equitable access to critical drugs. By listing GLP-1 receptor agonists, the WHO reinforces its commitment to a baseline level of care worldwide, ensuring that innovative therapies are not limited to wealthy nations but accessible to those who need them most.

The bigger picture

Type 2 diabetes remains one of the world’s fastest-growing chronic conditions, with an estimated 500 million people affected globally. Many of these individuals live in countries where modern diabetes medications are either unavailable or unaffordable. WHO’s latest decision could transform treatment outcomes and prevent millions of cases of diabetes-related complications, especially in resource-limited settings.