'Zyada BDSM Ho Raha': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Deepa Mehta For Mocking Her Comment On Israel-Hamas War

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at Deepa Mehta after the filmmaker trolled her for her recent meeting with Israel's ambassador Naor Gilon. For those unversed, amid the promotions of her latest film Tejas, Kangana met Israel's ambassador to India and talked about the ongoing crisis between Israel and Hamas.

The actress gave a glimpse of their meet on her official social media account and called Hamas 'modern Ravana'. Sharing Kangana's video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, "'Muslims have so many countries of their own, so why can’t Arabs give the Jews JUST ONE NATION of their own?', asks Kangana Ranaut in her meeting with the Israeli Ambassador."

Another user reacted to the post and wrote, "This isn't even a joke. This is second hand embarrassing." To this, filmmaker Deepa Mehta replied, "OMG. Who let her loose?"

Kangana was quick to react to Deepa Mehta's post and slam her. She replied, "Who let her loose means ?? Tumko kya Aurangzeb ki aatma ne apne harem mein chained slave banake rakha hai ? Madam lagta hai kuch zayada BDSM ho raha hai aaj kal raaton mein. Sudhar jao."

Soon after Kangana shared the post, netizens slammed her and even mocked the failure of her film Tejas. The aerial actioner seems to have failed to take off and is witnessing a lukewarm response from the audiences.

On Saturday, Kangana shared a video and requested the audience 'to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends'. With another post on the microblogging site, Kangana hit back at those trolling her post the film's massive failure.

"All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiseling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I am destined to do significant things for the cause of woman empowerment and for my nation Bharat. For their own mental health I request them to join my fan clubs that way they will be aligned with the larger universal plan, I want my well wishers to be kind to them show them the way."

