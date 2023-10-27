 Kangana Ranaut Announces Tanu Weds Manu 3, Confirms Film With Vijay Sethupathi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Announces Tanu Weds Manu 3, Confirms Film With Vijay Sethupathi

Kangana Ranaut Announces Tanu Weds Manu 3, Confirms Film With Vijay Sethupathi

Kangana Ranaut has confirmed that she will be returning for Tanu Weds Manu 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut Announces Tanu Weds Manu 3, Confirms Film With Vijay Sethupathi |

Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Tejas, was released in theaters today, October 27, 2023. Recently, in an interview, the actress talked about her upcoming projects and revealed that she will be returning for Tanu Weds Manu 3.

In an interview with IMDb India, the Queen actress said that she has a couple of films lined up. She also confirmed a new film with Vijay Sethupathi, which is touted to be a thriller.

Read Also
Tejas Review: Poor VFX And Bumpy Edit Don't Let Kangana Ranaut’s Film Fly High
article-image

Next, Kangana has a film called Noti Binodini, which is also going on the floor soon. "Another film called Tanu Weds Manu 3—that's also one we're starting. So there are a couple of things that are lined up," added the actress. She also expressed her desire to work with Aanand L. Rai again, who directed Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

However, earlier in 2015, Aanand told Hindustan Times that there would not be Tanu Weds Manu 3. “I won’t make a third part just because it is a brand or because it will work. Let’s not treat it like a series. Right now, there is no part three. I think I am done with the characters, at least for now," he said.

While R. Madhavan, who played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, aka Manu, told YouTuber Jaby Koay that a sequel to Tanu Weds Manu is not possible, "I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now,” Madhavan added. However, the cast of Tanu Weds Manu 3 has not been revealed yet.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Avoids Clash With Salman Khan's Tiger 3, POSTPONES Emergency Release To 2024
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film...

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...