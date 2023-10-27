Tejas Review: Poor VFX And Bumpy Edit Don't Let Kangana Ranaut’s Film Fly High |

Director: Sarvesh Mewara

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan and others

Rating: 2.5 stars

This time, how is the josh? Certainly very low. Kangana Ranaut, who is often touted as an aspiring Indian politician, a rebel to whoever comes her way in the film industry, her latest offering Tejas is away from the perfection. Considered to be one-of-its-kind aerial-patriotic drama, Kangana delivers a halfhearted performance that it is at par with disastrous Dhaakad.

The film narrates the story of Tejas Gill, a young and courageous pilot, who decides to go a mission without knowing the fate of her own life.

When debutant filmmaker Sarvesh Mewara joined hands with country’s one of the finest actors for a film set at the backdrop of Indian Airforces, anticipation was bound to happen but seems like the entire wait is not worthy enough. Tejas lacks the undying spirit of a soldier, valour to face the battle against enemies and even patriotism too.

The 118-minute film is scattered all over. First half is tiresome and witnesses several jump cuts. Although, Sarvesh tries to keep the momentum going with the non-linear approach to his narrative but all in vain.

Sarvesh smartly infuses 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and suspicious activity at the newly constructed Ram Mandir. But, the core idea to weave a fictional story around India’s homegrown fighter plane named Tejas goes horribly wrong. His writing is flawed and none of the dialogues stirs pride and honour for our country.

Kangana, who plays the titular role is highly questionable though out. Her d-aged version in the flashback is very scary to watch. Her romantic track with Ekveer (Varun Mitra) is unwanted and could have been easily chopped. The unclean edit and poor VFX are so evident that Kangana’s average act also couldn’t save this one.

Aafia (Anshul Chauhan), who plays a junior pilot to Kangana is noticeable. She does her part with sincerity. She very well brings humour too the taxing screenplay. Varun Mitra should stick to small screen. He is just too common for the role of a pop star.

Ironically, URI: The Surgical Strike was also backed by the same makers but director Aditya Dhar managed to get the job done right. Unlike this, Tejas is disappointing on every front. The antagonist of the film looks less powerful than expected and its overall impact looks even more immature.

Tejas is below expectations for sure. Don’t put your bets on a film that travels thoroughly on Kangana and not on the filmmaker’s conviction and determination.

