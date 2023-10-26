Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Ahead Of Tejas Release (PHOTOS) 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in the film Tejas, visited the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
For her visit, she opted for a bright orange saree and accessorised her look with a choker necklace set and red bindi.
Sharing the photos of her visit on social media, Kangana explained that Ram Janmabhoomi has a special role in Tejas, hence she felt like visiting Ayodhya.
Kangana was handed a souvenir from the temple which included a bag with the words "Aao Mere Ram" (Come My Ram) written on it.
The actress also interacted with the construction workers who have been working on building the Ram Mandir.
While interacting with the media, Kangana said, "This will be the biggest pilgrimage site for Hindus like the Vatican is for Christians."
Kangana added, "This will be a grand symbol of the country and Sanatan culture before the world."