VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut Requests People To Watch Films In Theatres After Tejas Failure

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was all over the news of late, courtesy, promotions of her upcoming film Tejas, recently took to her social media handle to request people to visit theatres in order to watch films. Her request to the people comes after her film Tejas tanked miserably at the box office.

The timing of Kangana's request cannot be a mere coincidence as Tejas has not just underperformed, but it has become one of the biggest flops of the year.

In her message for her followers, Kangana was seen requesting families to enjoy films in theatres in a bid to help them "survive".

Kangana's request to people

In the video, Kangana stated that the footfall in theatres was already less ever since the COVID-19 pandemic and it is now further declining, despite offers and free tickets.

"Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing," she reasoned.

Requesting people to watch films in theatres… pic.twitter.com/Mty9BTcpkD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2023

She went on to say, "Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they (theatres) won’t be able to survive."

In the video, she can be heard stating how theatres are an important part of our civilisation and that because of the digital age, 99 per cent of films don't even get the chance to prove their worth in theatres.

"I assure Hindi film audience that if you've enjoyed watching films like Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja in theatres, then you will enjoy Tejas too," she said.

Tejas box office collection

Tejas hit the silver screens on October 27 and it clearly failed to create an impact at the box office.

The film opened with Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, and on Saturday, it showed no growth and earned the exact same amount. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 2.50 crore.

In the film, Kangana essays the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, and the film aims to instill patriotism and respect for the country's air force officers in the minds of Indians.

