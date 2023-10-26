Kangana Blasts Swamy Who Criticised Making Her Chief Guest At Ramleela Function: '..You Sound Like A Pervert, Women Are Not Just For S*x'

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and actor, producer Kangana Ranaut | X/ANI

Multiple National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at former Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who questioned the actor's presence at the Red Fort Ramlila event as chief guest this year. Subramanian Swamy made the comments while responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) which showed Kangana Ranaut in a bikini from one of her films. Kangana questioned Swamy's post where he had replied to a user who shared Kangana's picture in a bikini. "Deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body" was making Swamy "sound like a pervert," said Kangana in her reply.

The row started when Swamy took to X and questioned Kangana called as chief guest at the Ramleela event at the Lav Kush Ramleela. "According to SPG gossip she (Kangana) is a 'frequent flyer'. Why should SPG gossip? Because of the organisation is overworked. Her being made chief guest in the Ramlila final day is the organisation’s conduct unbecoming of respect for Maryada Purushottam," Swamy said in his tweet.

According to SPG gossip she is a “frequent flyer”. Why should SPG gossip? Because of the organisation is overworked. Her being made chief guest in the Ramlila final day is the organisation’s conduct unbecoming of respect for Maryada Purushottam. https://t.co/NYqXePl8Pj — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 26, 2023

Kangana hit back at Swamy and in a long post, said that the BJP leader was "suggesting that I (Kangana) have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics."

Questioning if Swamy would have said the same things for a male star or creative artist, Kangana said, "Had there been a young male mavrick instead of me who could possibly be a great future leader and deserving of guidance and mentorship would you still imply that he is probably selling his flesh to get his way in politics?"

Read Kangana Ranaut's post below.

With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing… https://t.co/dEcqamn7qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2023

Ranaut created history of sorts after she became the first woman to perform the Ravan Dahan at New Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramleela on the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday (October 24). The event is held annually at the Red Fort and this was the first time that a woman set the effigy of Ravan- the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film, Tejas, for which she has stepped into the shoes of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. The film will hit the big screens on October 26.

Kangana will also be seen in Emergency in which she is set to essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She is not just playing the leading role, but the film has also been directed by her. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudry, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and others. It is scheduled for a November 24, 2023 release.

