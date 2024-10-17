 Youtuber Armaan Malik Lashes Out At Mercedes After Escaping Major Accident In ₹1.3 Crore Car: 'Maut Ke Muh Se...' (VIDEO)
Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3, took to their social media handles to reveal escaping a major accident. They blamed Mercedes for the same and went ahead to lash out at the automobile company.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Armaan Malik, known for his polygamous marriage with Kritika Malik and Payal Malik took to his Instagram handle to reveal about escaping a major accident on his way back to Chandigarh from Manali after shooting for their upcoming music video.

Talking about the same, Armaan, standing outside his car revealed that he was returning home after shooting for his upcoming song in Manali and that he was seated on the front seat of his car and his second wife Krtika was seated behind him. Armaan then goes ahead to reveal about escaping a major accident after the tyre of his Mercedes burst. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame said, ''So guys, aaj se ek hafte pehle maine is gaadi ki complain ki thi. Matlab itni ghatiya gaadi hai. Abhi hum aarahe thhe Manali se shoot kar ke, gaadi ka pura tyre fata hai aur gaadi un balanced hui hai uske sath sath, yaha bhi lagi hai. Matlab agar baat ki jaaye, maut ke muh se wapas aaye hai.''

Further expressing his disappointment with the car, Armaan says, ''Matlab itni ghatiya gaadi hai ye. Main sabse request karna chahunga, ye gaadi aap bilkul mat lena. Bahut saare log puchenge gaadi kaunsi hai bhai. Ye gaadi hai Mercedes GLS 450 D, is gaadi se bach ke rehna bhai aur main toh ye bolunga request hai sabhi se jiske paas ye gaadi hai, tyre ki sabse gandi kumi hai. Matlab aaj ke din jo haadsa humare sath hua hai na, mujhe lagta hai ke upar wale ki kripa hai ke hum bach gaye.''

For the uninformed, Armaan, Kritika and Payal participated in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT and also went ahead to be the most discussed contestants on the show.

