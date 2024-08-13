 Armaan Malik's First Wife Payal Malik Hospitalised, Visits Cardiologist
Armaan Malik's First Wife Payal Malik Hospitalised, Visits Cardiologist

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik, in her recent Youtube vlog has revealed that Payal Malik has been hospitalized.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Payal Malik, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, known for their polygamous marriage made headlines after their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Ever since the show, the creators have further gone ahead to enjoy even more following and viewership on their social media handles. The trio is often seen updating their viewers about their daily lives through their youtube vlogs. In one such video shared by Kritika Malik on youtube, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame informs her viewers about Payal Malik being hospitalised.

Kritika begins her vlog by informing about the same to her viewers and reveals how Payal experienced an increased heartbeat and drop in blood pressure. Further she mentioned that she did not want to take any risk and hence, she rushed Payal to the hospital.

In the hospital, Payal was advised to get admitted and an ECG was done. The reports showed abnormalities, post which, Kritika decided to rush Payal to another hospital and took her to a cardiologist. After spending the night at the hospital with Payal, Kritika returned home next morning.

The following day, while Payal's new reports were normal, the doctors however advised against her discharge. Kritika also spoke about Armaan's absence and revealed that he is currently in Delhi for a buisness meeting and stated that he is reaching home soon to be with Payal.

