Armaan Malik REACTS To Ranvir Shorey Kissing Kritika Malik During Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: 'Woh Insaan 51 Saal Ka Hai...' (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded last week, with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner of the reality show. Days after the finale, a viral video showed Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik on the cheek and hugging her, but it was Armaan Malik's reaction that caught everyone's attention.

Recently, Armaan reacted to the viral video and slammed trolls after a user questioned him for not slapping Ranvir like he slapped Vishal Pandey on the show. Armaan said in Hindi, “Peheli baat toh aapke soch aur ankhe dono hi galat hain. Wo insaan 51 saal ka hai, itna respect karte hai. Apne bachon ke tarah usne mujhe aur Kritika ko treat kiya. Jab Kritika ghar jaa rahi thi, tab ye insaan ekdum fast uthke aaya, aur Kritika ke gale lag raha tha. Aur apne dekha hi hoga, Bollywood mein itne bade bade superstars hain, gale lagte hain, side hug karta hi hain.”

Payal Malik, Armaan's first wife, said that Ranvir also hugged her when she was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. She added that a woman knows a man's intentions by the way he touches her.

Meanwhile, during the finale, Kritika was the first contestant to be evicted from the race. After host Anil Kapoor announced her eviction, Ranvir rushed over and planted a kiss on her cheek. The clip also shows Armaan watching angrily as Ranvir kissed his second wife, Kritika.

Armaan was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the reality show with his two wives- Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He was criticised by netizens for promoting polygamy on national television.