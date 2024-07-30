 Payal Malik Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts Due To Trolling, To Not Divorce Armaan Malik: 'We’d Prefer To Die If...' (VIDEO)
Recently, Armaan Malik was informed about Payal Malik’s decision to get a divorce from him during the press conference inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
A few days ago, after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal Malik said that she had decided to divorce her husband, Armaan Malik, as she was done with polygamy after witnessing the hate her family was receiving.

However, in her latest vlog on YouTube, Payal said that she has been having suicidal thoughts due to the brutal trolling she has been getting. "Duniya mein raise bohot log hai jinki do shaadi ho gayi hai, lekin unlog se koi kyu question nahi karte hain? Kyun nahi comment karte hai aap log? Par sirf humko target kar rahe hain. Aur itna target kar diya hai ki ek insaan marne par majboor ho raha hai."

(Many people in the world have gotten married twice, but why does no one ask them questions? Why don't you comment? But they are just targeting us. And it has been targeted so much that a person is forced to die.)

Kritika Malik's mother, who was also a part of the video, asked her not to get such thoughts in her mind as he would benefit anyone.

Check out the video:

Later, she also revealed that she would no longer be filing for divorce. She said that she is aware that women love her and are waiting for her final decision. "I have made up my mind. I will never break Armaan and Kritika’s trust. I will not break my family. Even if God asks us to separate, we’d prefer to die. This is final," Payal added.

Meanwhile, Armaan was recently informed about Payal’s decision to get a divorce from him during the press conference inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

