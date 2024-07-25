Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Payal Malik Takes Legal Action Against Trolls After Receiving Threats (VIDEO)

Payal Malik | Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik has been a recent target of online harassment. It all began when a fake video involving her husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife Kritika Malik surfaced on the internet. Being troubled and targeted by the trollers she has now taken a stand against the harassment and defamation she has been facing.

Taking to Instagram, Payal posted a video in which she stated that she is filing a complaint against those responsible for sending her threats and defaming her family. In the clip, she said, "Guys, there has been some trolling going on until now. I have no problem with that. When a person grows, they often face trolling first. However, now I am receiving a lot of threats. To those who are doing this, defaming me or my family, I am here to file a defamation case against you. Whatever happens next, you will have to face the consequences yourselves because you are responsible for this. I have provided the name here. You will receive the notice very soon."

Payal's choice to seek legal action demonstrates her will to preserve her and her family's dignity, and also her own mental health. She thinks that by speaking out publicly about the devastating consequences of online abuse and defamation, she will increase awareness about the problem.

As soon as she shared the video on social media, many fans and followers supported her and lauded her courage to stand up against cyberbullying. The outcome will illustrate the larger issue of internet abuse experienced by public figures.

Earlier this month, Payal was the first contestant to get eliminated in the first weekend ka war on Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Fans since then have been demanding her return as a wild card for the show.