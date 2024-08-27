 Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video, Netizens Say, 'Abtak Uske Naam Pe..'
Armaan Malik took to his Instagram handle to share a new reel, where, he can be seen recreating the most talked about slap row incident of him and Vishal in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Netizens have had mixed reaction on this video of the popular creator. While a few users enjoyed Armaan's roast, a few others slammed him for dragging Vishal again.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
article-image

Armaan Malik, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, went ahead to make headlines after he slapped co contestant Vishal Pandey on the show. Well, Armaan learnt of Vishal's comment on Kritika, where the actor was seen expressing to Lovekesh Kataria that he finds Kritika beautiful. When Armaan came to know of this, he confronted Vishal and then went ahead to slap him hard. This incident was also one of the most talked about incidents on the show.

Now, Armaan Malik, who has released his new music video 'Pallo Latke,' with both his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, took to his Instagram handle yet again to share a video of him, where he can be seen recreating the 'slap row incident' with Vishal. In this video shared by the popular creator, Payal Malik, the first wife of Armaan Malik, can be seen asking him why did he slap 'that boy.' Payal says, 'Ek baat batao, aap ne us ladke ko kyu maara.' Replying to Payal, Armaan says, ''Tu toh jaanti hai na, main apni family ke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hoon.'' The video then goes in flashback, where a 'long haired' boy can be seen looking at Kritika Malik, the second wife of Armaan Malik, and can be seen calling her 'Maal.' The said person says, ''Bhai dekh raha hai, bhabhi kya maal lag rahi hai, dil aagaya hai inpe toh.'' Armaan then goes ahead to slap the boy for his comments.

While this is a clear recreation of Armaan and Vishal's slap row from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Netizens have had some mixed reactions on this video of Armaan. One user said, ''Is video ko dekh ke Vishal ki yaad aagayi, kya thappad maara tha.'' Another said, ''Vishal ki roasting ho rahi hai.''

A few users also slammed Armaan for making the video now. A user commented, ''Abhi bhi Vishal ke name pe views chaiye! Aree bas kar, log itna thu thu kar rahe hai teri fir bhi besharam ho raha hai.'' Another wrote, ''Tum family ke liye nahi, paiso aur views ke liye kuch bhi karsakte ho.''

For the uninformed, Armaan Malik is in a polygamous marriage with Payal Malik, his first wife and Kritika Malik, his second wife.

