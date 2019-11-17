You're welcome: Matthew Perry just drew up an epic Chandler comparison with Joker

Friends actor Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing in the series, is known for his wit and sarcasm better than anything else. Recently the actor shared a collage of his character- Chandler, and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker dancing with the same steps and fans couldn't help but laugh at it.
Matthew shared an image on his social media handle, drawing a hilarious yet uncanny resemblance between Chandler and Joker which said 'cinematic parallels'. He captioned the picture "You're welcome." knowing that fans would definitely thank him for this later.
As expected, Chandler fans went ROFL with the image and recalled various incidents when he actaully did the same things like Joker. One user shared another cropped image of both the characters smoking and another commented "Damn. The resemblance is uncanny."
Check out other tweets by fans here:
