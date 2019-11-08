'Friends' reunion with the Bings: Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry's selfie brings back 90s nostalgia

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry won hearts with their funny romantic stint on the popular 90s sitcom Friends. The duo recently reunited for a lunch date and their adorable selfie is making us miss the Bings.
Courteney shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends”
Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay on the show commented on the picture and wrote, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople. Scrolling below, Jennifer Aniston who essayed the role of Rachel Green, and has recently joined Instagram in a record breaking debut, commented, “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS”
Fans have been waiting to see Friends reunion onscreen and according to reports that might just happen. Aniston addressed a query on a possible reunion when she was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". She said: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're really... we're working on something."
When Degeneres asked if a film version of "Friends" was being planned, Aniston joked: "Huge, huge, huge movie," before adding on a serious note: "No, we don't know."
