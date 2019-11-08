'Friends' reunion with the Bings: Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry's selfie brings back 90s nostalgia

Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay on the show commented on the picture and wrote, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople. Scrolling below, Jennifer Aniston who essayed the role of Rachel Green, and has recently joined Instagram in a record breaking debut, commented, “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS”

Fans have been waiting to see Friends reunion onscreen and according to reports that might just happen. Aniston addressed a query on a possible reunion when she was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". She said: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're really... we're working on something."

When Degeneres asked if a film version of "Friends" was being planned, Aniston joked: "Huge, huge, huge movie," before adding on a serious note: "No, we don't know."