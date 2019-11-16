Joker smashes all records, becomes first R-rated movie to rake in $1 billion!

Joker has been officially crowned as the biggest R-Rated movie ever, beating Deadpool and its sequel, including PG-13 re-release numbers. According to reports, the film recently took its worldwide total to $999.1 million and is expected to push past $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie and the first to cross a $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has proven to be a winner all along. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well at the box office.

The Todd Phillips directorial is now assured of generating profits amounting USD 500 million or more for Warner Bros and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

While Phoenix has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, the film faced flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.