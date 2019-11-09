Laughing all the way to the bank: Sorry Avengers, Joker is the most profitable comic book movie of all time!

Todd Phillips Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix is breaking all the records since its release. Now, it has become the most profitable comic book movies ever made by reaching almost $1 billion collection at the box office.

As per a Forbes report, the film was made on a budget of $62.5 million and has collected $957 million at the global box office. It said “..It’s the third-cheapest $900 million grosser of all time after Bohemian Rhapsody ($905 million on a $52 million budget) and The Lion King ($968 million on a $55 million budget in 1994). When it tops $1 billion worldwide in the next week or so, it’ll be the cheapest movie to do so, with a budget just under the $63 million spent by Jurassic Park back in 1993.”