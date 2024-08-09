 'You May Be Celebrity..': Jagdeep Dhankhar LASHES OUT At Jaya Bachchan After She Calls His Tone 'Unacceptable' (VIDEO)
Jaya Bachchan argued with Dhankhar that his tone was "unacceptable" after he addressed to her as 'Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in the Parliament on Friday

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan raked up the issue of the use of Amitabh Bachchan's name once again in the Parliament on Friday, and she even went on to attack Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over his 'tone'. But he seemed to be in no mood to entertain her, and he gave her a befitting reply, silencing her and evoking applause from the Opposition.

It all began after Dhankhar addressed her as 'Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' and asked her to present her opinion on the point that was being discussed. However, the veteran actress stood up and went on to say, "Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ye bolna chahti hoon...I am an artist, I understand body language and expressions. And sir, I am sorry, but your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues sir, you may be sitting on the chair, but we are colleagues."

Jagdeep Dhankhar lashes out at Jaya Bachchan

Her comment did not go down well with Dhankhar who then lost her cool and decided to shut her down. He asked the Parliament to calm down and said, "I can deal with this".

He then proceeded to say, "Jaya ji, you've earned a great reputation. But you know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here."

He added, "Every day, I don't want to repeat. I don't want schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way and you say, my tone? Enough of it! You may be anybody, you maybe a celebrity, but you have to understand the decorum."

"I will not bear it. Nothing doing. Never carry an impression that only you bring reputation here. We too come with our reputations and we live up to that reputation," Dhankhar lashed out.

Opposition stages walkout

He then proceeded to the next point, without presenting an opportunity to Jaya to speak any further.

Post Jaya's spat with Dhankhar, the Opposition, led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout in a show of their support for the veteran actress.

They also demanded an apology from Dhankhar for the "disrespect".

Jaya Bachchan's Amitabh name row

It all began on July 29 when Jaya had first objected to her introduction in the Rajya Sabha as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan', stating that she had an identity of her own, without her husband's name.

On August 5, she stirred the same argument in the Parliament once again when her name was called out, however, Dhankhar handled the situation and asked her to change her name officially on her nomination papers if she did not want 'Amitabh' attached to it.

"There is a provision to change the name that you have submitted for your election certificate. Please use it and change it officially," Dhankhar had said, evoking cheers and applause from the others in the Rajya Sabha.

Netizens too had lauded Dhankhar for his response and had slammed Jaya for her demeanour in the Parliament.

