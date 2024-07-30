Jaya Bachchan SLAMMED For Losing Cool Over Amitabh Bachchan's Name In Parliament: 'Why Use It In Official Documents Then?'

Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in the Parliament on Monday after she was addressed as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'. However, netizens found her outburst unjustified as they noted that she was the one who filed her nomination papers using her husband's name along with hers.

It all happened after Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, introduced her in the Parliament on Monday and asked her to speak as, "Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please". Jaya wasted no time in reminding the Parliament that she had an identity of her own as well, without her husband's name.

Jaya Bacchan got upset because the chairman addressed her as Jaya Amitabh Bacchan.



It's true that women should have their own identity but her arrogance and the way she reacted.. Btw does she think she would be in Parliament if she wasn't the wife of Amitabh Bachchan? pic.twitter.com/uNIINo7lGQ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 29, 2024

"Sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte toh kaafi ho jaata. There's this new method wherein women have to be known by their husband's name. Unka koi astitva nahi. They have no achievements of their own," she stated.

However, Singh pointed out that it was the name registered by herself in her official documents, and that he had just read it out.

Netizens too slammed Jaya for the incident and some even called her a hypocrite. "In her own nomination documents and hence Rajya Sabha official records, her name is Smt. Jaya Amitabh Bachchan .. but no .. she wants to be referred as Smt. Jaya Bachchan only .. which is fine but then why call it “Naya Tareeka” when you yourself used that “Tareeka” officially," a user wrote.

In her own nomination documents and hence Rajya Sabha official records, her name is Smt. Jaya Amitabh Bachchan .. but no .. she wants to be referred as Smt. Jaya Bachchan only .. which is fine but then why call it “Naya Tareeka” when you yourself used that “Tareeka” officially. pic.twitter.com/FMXSgS8mrf — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 29, 2024

"She uses her husband’s full name in documents & lectures the Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha, not use her husband’s name while addressing her," another netizen tweeted.

Jaya Bachchan is a moron of the highest order



She uses her husband’s full name in documents & lectures the Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha, not use her husband’s name while addressing her



P.S: @SrBachchan Ghar pe pati k saath kuch lafda hai, sansad me baat karke gussa nikalegi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y2371QxZL6 — Tinku Venkatesh | ಟಿಂಕು ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ (@tweets_tinku) July 29, 2024

Absolutely uncalled for agression, #JayaBachchan ji.



As per your counter, please change your official name to Jaya Bhaduri. pic.twitter.com/TPieDfvCsj — Sahil Sinha (@iSahilSinha) July 29, 2024

Why is she perpetually grumpy? Not once have I seen Jaya Bachchan not-irritated, let alone happy. https://t.co/4iH6wYW2dZ — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) July 30, 2024

Jaya is known for courting controversies every time she steps out. She is also infamous for her demeanour with the paparazzi, and several photographers have even gone on record to say that they were scared to click the veteran actress at events.

During the Ambani wedding too, Jaya looked visibly annoyed as the paps asked the entire Bachchan family to pose on the red carpet, and she was also the first one to walk away from the photo op.