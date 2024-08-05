'Change It Officially Then': Jaya Bachchan Gets SCHOOLED By Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Amitabh Bachchan Name Row In Rajya Sabha (VIDEO)

Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan raked up a controversy in the Parliament recently after she refused to be addressed by her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan's name. On Monday's session too, she reiterated similar thoughts, however, she was schooled by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, evoking claps and cheers from the other members.

In a video that is now going viral, Dhankhar can be seen introducing the SP MP as 'Smt Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in the Rajya Sabha, which is her official name on her nomination papers. However, she once again objected to it and asked, "Sir, aapko Amitabh ka matlab pata hai na?"

What’s wrong with Jaya Bachchan?



On one hand, she says she is very proud of her husband; on the other hand, she has a problem with the Speaker calling her by her full name—the name she provided herself. Glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar ji taught her a lesson. pic.twitter.com/SCwRSAvH4N — BALA (@erbmjha) August 5, 2024

Not one to back off, Dhankhar went on to reply, "Ma'am aap badal dijiye, main badalwa dunga. There is a procedure to change the name that you have submitted for your election certificate. I had made use of the provision myself in 1989, and it is available for all the members. Please change it officially then."

While the Opposition members in the Parliament and cheered and clapped at Dhankhar's response, Jaya went on to clarify that she was proud of her husband's achievements and had no shame in being associated with him.

Netizens too lauded Dhankhar and called it a befitting reply to Jaya. "On one hand, she says she is very proud of her husband; on the other hand, she has a problem with the Speaker calling her by her full name—the name she provided herself. Glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar ji taught her a lesson," a user wrote.

What’s wrong with Jaya Bachchan?



On one hand, she says she is very proud of her husband; on the other hand, she has a problem with the Speaker calling her by her full name—the name she provided herself. Glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar ji taught her a lesson. pic.twitter.com/SCwRSAvH4N — BALA (@erbmjha) August 5, 2024

Madam Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, if you are not comfortable with that name better change your name officially the gazetted list. pic.twitter.com/7aKRyIYAVH — Abitha (@Abitha96960262) August 5, 2024

Another netizen wrote, "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan once again tried acting oversmart with her objection over using "Amitabh" in her name. This time, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji schooled her."

Why is she even there in Rajya Sabha? She is just wasting taxpayers money.



Jaya Amitabh Bachchan once again tried acting oversmart with her objection over using "Amitabh" in her name. This time, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji schooled her.



Keep personal issues at home, Mrs Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/VTJhVfyemL — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) August 5, 2024

THIS IS SHAMEFUL: Jaya Bachchan tried to show off by using "Amitabh" in her name again, but this time Vice President himself addressed the issue and shows her real place🗿🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZZShdMKrd8 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) August 5, 2024

It all began on July 29 when Jaya had first objected to Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, introducing her as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan. She had stated that she had an identity of her own, without her husband's name.

Jaya Bacchan got upset because the chairman addressed her as Jaya Amitabh Bacchan.



It's true that women should have their own identity but her arrogance and the way she reacted.. Btw does she think she would be in Parliament if she wasn't the wife of Amitabh Bachchan? pic.twitter.com/uNIINo7lGQ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 29, 2024

Later, in another session, she was seen introducing herself as "Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan", leaving Dhankhar in splits. Netizens then fumed and tagged her a "hypocrite".