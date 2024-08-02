'Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan Aapse Puch Rahi Hun...': RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar Breaks Into Laughter As SP MP Takes Dig At Him; VIDEO

Rajya Sabha witnessed a light moment on Friday after a banter between Jaya Bachchan and RS Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar | X

New Delhi, August 2: Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, who had recently lost her cool in the Upper House when she was addressed as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' by the chair to speak in the House, helped the Rajya Sabha witness a light moment on Friday. Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and other members in the House broke into laughter as the SP MP stood up to speak by saying, "Sir, main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan aapse puch rahi hun (Sir, I, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, is asking you too...).

Jaya Bachchan's gesture as she uttered the words suggested she elicited the desired response both from the Rajya Sabha chairperson and the House.

Jaya Bachchan referring to herself as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in the House comes days after she had lost her cool after she was called upon to speak and addressed as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' by Harivansh Narayan Singh, deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. Jaya Bachchan had angrily responded saying that she being addressed along with her middle name implied and reflected upon the mindset that a woman "had no identity of her own" and that she needed her husband's name to "get validity" from the people.

In his defense, the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh had said that he announced the SP MP's full name as it was mentioned in the list of speakers.

Jaya Bachchan Also Took A Dig At RS Chairman; Jagdeep Dhankar Takes It In Good Spirit

The video showed Jaya Bachchan also taking a potshot at Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar over the latter mentioning Congress leader Jaideep Dhankar. Jaya said in her speech that the chairman's day "is not complete without mentioning the Jairam Ramesh" to which Jagdeep Dhankar replied, "I had lunch with him after lunch today." Dhankhar's comment made the other members break into laughter, showed the video.