'You Have Become Bhaand': KRK Slams News Channel For Falsely Linking His 'Kutte Ki Maut Mara' Tweet To Baba Siddique's Killing

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot on Saturday night, October 12, 2024 by three attackers outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, Mumbai. Following his death, Kamaal R Khan sparked controversy with his reaction to the incident, which many interpreted as a response to the leader's killing. He wrote on X, "Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. Na Jaane Kitne Logon Ki Property Par Zabardasti Kabza Kiya Huwa Tha. Kutte Ki Maut Mara! Aaj Un Sab Majloom Logon Ko Sukoon Mila Hoga!"

After facing criticism, KRK defended himself by claiming that his tweet referred to the death of 'Ravan.' Retweeting a news channel's post, he responded, "You should have a little shame before accusing me without any proof. I have never ever said anything like that. I was talking about death of Ravan. Even I was talking about a guy in UP. You have become Bhaand for TRP."

Check it out:

Baba Siddique sustained multiple serious injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was pronounced dead during treatment around 11:27 PM.

The police have arrested two of the alleged assailants in Siddique's killing, Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. The third suspect, Shiv Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, is on the run and has not been arrested yet.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility to Baba Siddique's killing. In a viral Facebook post, a post by a gang member named Shubuu Lonkar stated that Siddiqui's was shot due to his ties with Salman Khan, Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan.

According to the probe, the shooters were living in Mumbai for past few months. "They had received arms delivery a few days ago. The accused have been questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch officials for the last eight hours," ANI quoted Mumbai Police on Sunday.