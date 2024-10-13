'Joh Salman Khan Ko Help Karega..': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Accepts Responsibility For Baba Siddique Murder In Chilling FB Post

Baba Siddique was shot at on Saturday (October 12) in Mumbai's Bandra area and succumbed to the bullet injuries | X | Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Sunday (October 13) claimed responsibility for former MLA Baba Siddique's killing. Siddique was gunned down around 9:30 pm on Saturday (October 12) outside his legislator son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. A Facebook post made by a Bishnoi gang member has claimed that the gang killed Baba Siddique because he had links with Dawood Ibrahim.

The chilling Facebook post also warns those who wish to be associated with Bollywood Salman Khan and says they should be ready to face consequences.

"Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat," says the post befor continuing,"I know the essence of life and things like wealth or my own mortal body are not important to me. I did what was right and honoured the duty of friendship...'

"Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life...' says the post further.

Here is the full text:

The FB post made by Lawrence Bishnoi gangmember | Facebook

The killing of a prominent Mumbai polititian has hit national headlines and sent shockwaves across the country. The murder took place when Dussera festivities were still on in many parts of the city. Even at the time the bullets were shot at Siddique, firecrackers were being burst in the area.

The gruesome murder took place outside Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra aroud 9:30 pm on Saturday (October 12). The three assailants approached Baba Siddique and fire several bullets at him when he was entering a vehicle. One of the bullets struck Siddique in the chest.

The killers took benefit of the sound of firecrackers being burst in the vicinity.

Two of them have been held by the police while search is on for the third one.

Following the attack, Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead at 11:27 pm.

Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital told the media that Siddique was 'unresponsive' when he was brought to the hospital. Dr Parkar also said that Siddique 'did not have pulse, cardiac activity or blood pressure' when he was brought in.

"He was brought to NHRC emergency medical services at 9:30 pm on October 12, in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds on the chest. He had lost a lot of blood and recitation was initiated immediately. He was shifted to ISU where further attempts for revival were made...Despite all recitative efforts we were unable to revive him and was declared dead at 11:27 pm on October 12..." said Dr Parkar as quoted by ANI.

Identity of the third accused established

Two of the three accused are in police custody while the third one is on the run. Identity of the absconding accused has now been established.

The third accused; Shivkumar alias Shiv Gautam hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

The other two accused, Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) are in police custody.