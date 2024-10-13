Baba Siddique Murder: NCP Leader To Be Laid To Rest With Full State Honours Today At Bada Kabrastan In Marine Lines

(File photo) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former minister Baba Siddique | X

Mumbai: NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was killed on Saturday night, will be laid to rest on Sunday with full state honours. Siddique will be laid to rest at Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines at around 8:30pm.

The slain NCP leader’s body was taken to Cooper hospital for post-mortem on Sunday morning. The body of former MLA will be handed over to the family after completion of official formalities. The body will be taken to Bandra residence of the leader before it's taken for final journey to Marine Lines in the evening.

About Baba Siddique's Killing

Siddique was killed by three men near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night. The trio pumped three bullets in to Siddique's body including one in chest. He was immediately rushed to nearby Lilavati Hospital where doctors tried to revive his lifeless body before declaring him dead around 11.30pm.

Two of the three assailants were nabbed and are currently under police custody while hunt for the absconding shooter is on. While the motive behind the killing is not clear, it is suspected that Siddique became a target because of his close ties with popular actor Salman Khan. The shooters have reportedly confessed allegiance to Lawrence Bishnoi gang which has tried to attack the actor in the past for allegedly killing blackbuck in – while shooting for a film.

About Salman Khan House Firing

There have also been attempts to kill Salman Khan with the latest being the firing incident at the actor's house. On April 14, two shooters fired five rounds of bullets at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The attack took place in the early hours of the day. One of the accused drove the bike while the pillion rider, identified as Sagar, fired the shots. The weapons used in the incident were delivered to the shooters within Mumbai.

The shooters had been renting a house in Panvel for the past 11 months, with a formal rental agreement signed. The assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle but were traced through CCTV footage and later arrested in Bhuj, Gujarat.