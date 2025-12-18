 Mumbai: 8-Foot-Long Python Rescued From Kalanagar, Bandra
An 8-foot-long python was rescued from Mumbai's Bandra East area near a highway on Wednesday night. After being spotted in Kalanagar, police called in rescuers Kaushik Kini and Rishit Sawant, who safely captured the reptile. The rescue operation was carried out promptly, ensuring the snake was safely removed from the urban area.

Mumbai: An 8-foot-long python was rescued from Mumbai's Bandra (East), a police official has said.

The reptile was spotted in the Kalanagar area near a highway on Wednesday night.

After being alerted, police roped in rescuers Kaushik Kini and Rishit Sawant. The two rescued the snake, an official said.

A few days ago, a Mumbai police constable rescued a 9-foot-long python from a duct outside a park in the city’s Dharavi area. A video of the rescue went viral on social media, and the city police also uploaded it on their X account.

A worker spotted the snake during wire repair work inside an internet duct near Dharavi depot on December 13, a police official said. After being alerted, constable Sachin More, who is also a trained snake rescuer, rushed to the spot. He rescued the python and handed it over to the forest department, a police official added.

