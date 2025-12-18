Mumbai: 8-Foot-Long Python Rescued From Kalanagar, Bandra | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: An 8-foot-long python was rescued from Mumbai's Bandra (East), a police official has said.

The reptile was spotted in the Kalanagar area near a highway on Wednesday night.

After being alerted, police roped in rescuers Kaushik Kini and Rishit Sawant. The two rescued the snake, an official said.

About Another Incident

A few days ago, a Mumbai police constable rescued a 9-foot-long python from a duct outside a park in the city’s Dharavi area. A video of the rescue went viral on social media, and the city police also uploaded it on their X account.

A worker spotted the snake during wire repair work inside an internet duct near Dharavi depot on December 13, a police official said. After being alerted, constable Sachin More, who is also a trained snake rescuer, rushed to the spot. He rescued the python and handed it over to the forest department, a police official added.

