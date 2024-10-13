Baba Siddique Shot Dead: The Leader Was 'Unresponsive' When Brought To Hospital, Says Lilavati Doctor

(File photo) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former minister Baba Siddique | X

Baba Siddique shot dead: Former Bandra MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique was 'unresponsive' when he was brought to Lilavati Hospital, said Dr Jalil Parkar in early hours of Sunday (October 13). Dr Parkar is part of Department of Chest Medicine at Lilavati Hospital. The doctor further said that Siddique had lost a lot of blood and did not have pulse, cardiac activity or blood pressure

"He was brought to NHRC emergency medical services at 9:30 pm on October 12, in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds on the chest. He had lost a lot of blood and recitation was initiated immediately. He was shifted to ISU where further attempts for revival were made...Despite all recitative efforts we were unable to revive him and was declared dead at 11:27 pm on October 12..." said Dr Parkar as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Baba Siddique firing | Dr Jalil Parkar, Lilavati Hospital says, "Around 9:30 pm Baba Siddique was brought here. When he was taken into the emergency his pulse or BP was not recordable. The ECG was a flat line...We shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead around 11:25… pic.twitter.com/JYMtJvB2qf — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Times of India reported on Sunday quoting sources in Lilavati Hospital that Siddique was 'dead on arrival'.

Siddique's body has now been sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

The killing

The killing of Siddique, one of the prominent faces in Mumbai politics, sent shockwaves across the city and state just as the auspicious day of Dussera was ending with festivities still taking place in many parts of the city.

Siddique was shot outside his legislator son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. Siddique was shot just when he was entering his vehicle. The killers took benefit of the sound of firecrackers being burst in the vicinity.

The three killers arrived on foot and fired multiple bullets at Siddique, one of which struck him in his chest. Two assailants have been held while search is on for the third one.

Siddique's killing has stirred state politics especially when legislative assembly elections are expected to take place next month.

Siddique, a former Congress member, and had joined NCP (Ajit Pawar) just months ago.

Police investigation is examining various angles like slum rehabilitation dispute, Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection and more.