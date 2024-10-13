 'Happy Dussehra Everyone': Baba Siddique's Last Post On X, Hours Before NCP Leader Was Shot Dead In Bandra
Baba Siddique's supporters gathered outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as news about his death was confirmed shortly after he was brought to the hospital. The news about the former MLA shot at in Bandra shocked people, police and politicians on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Baba Siddique was shot at on Saturday (October 12) in Mumbai's Bandra area and succumbed to the bullet injuries | X | Baba Siddique

NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot at in Bandra east on Saturday (October 12) evening, succumbed to the bullet injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The firing incident has sent shockwaves in the city and political circles. Siddique was a former MLA from Bandra and was with the Congress party before switching to Ajit Pawar led NCP earlier this year.

Baba Siddique's supporters gathered outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as news about his death was confirmed shortly after he was brought to the hospital. Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique is the incumbent MLA from Bandra east seat.

That the incident took place on Dussehra or Vijayadashami is a concern too. In fact, the politician's last post on X (formerly Twitter) was him wishing everyone a happy Dussehra.

Posted at 11.11 am on Saturday (October 12), Baba Siddique's post read, "Happy #Dussehra Everyone!!! May this Dussehra bring you all happiness, peace and prosperity."

While police has arrested two suspects in the firing case, further investigation is underway.

Who Is Baba Siddiqui? Know All About Bandra Strongman's 48-Year-Old Political Journey With Congress
The shooting incident taking place before the assembly elections in Maharashtra raises serious questions. Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also has the home portfolio, reached the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also reacted on the firing incident and said that two accused were arrested in the incident and that one accused was on the run. He assured of strict action in the case.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, to whose party Baba Siddique belonged, took to X and posted, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui."

