Who Is Baba Siddiqui? Know All About Bandra Strongman's 48-Year-Old Political Journey With Congress

A prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress and former Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency legislator, Baba Siddique announced his resignation from the Congress party on Thursday morning.

This is the second major exit for the Congress in Mumbai after Milind Deora.

Recently, FPJ reported that Baba Siddique and his MLA son Zeeshan had met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and discussed their next course of action.

Siddique stated that his journey with the grand old party started as a young teenager back in 1977 and lasted for a long 48 years. However, even after his exit, his son Zeeshan remains to be the MLA of the Bandra East constituency in Mumbai.

Taking to his official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Siddique said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect."

Political career highlight

Baba Siddique served as the MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. Additionally, he held positions as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA from 2004 to 2008.

Prior to this, he served as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms from 1992 to 1997. Before resignation, he held the positions of Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

What is His Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan connection?

Baba Siddique isn't just a prominent figure in Mumbai's political arena; he is also a familiar name to many Bollywood celebrities. Every year, Siddiqui makes headlines for his lavish Iftar parties, where Bollywood's who's who can be spotted.

Baba Siddique with Salman Khan in Iftar Party

Things reportedly turned sour between the superstars in 2008 after they attended Katrina Kaif's birthday party in Mumbai, both stars didn't talk to each other for years. If you are wondering what reunited them again, it was Baba Siddique's iftar party. In 2013, Shah Rukh and Salman greeted and hugged each other in the Iftar party, and thereafter, both stopped avoiding each other.