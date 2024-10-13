'Kutte Ki Maut Mara': Kamaal R Khan On Baba Siddique's Killing; Accuses Slain NCP Leader Of Forcefully Grabbing People's Property |

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, sparked controversy with his reaction to the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. In a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), KRK wrote, “Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. Na Jaane Kitne Logon Ki Property Par Zabardasti Kabza Kiya Huwa Tha. Kutte Ki Maut Mara! Aaj Un Sab Majloom Logon Ko Sukoon Mila Hoga!” which translates to, “As you sow, so shall you reap. Who knows how many people's properties he forcefully grabbed. He died a dog's death! Today, all those oppressed people must be at peace.”

Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. Na Jaane Kitne Logon Ki Property Par Zabardasti Kabza Kiya Huwa Tha. Kutte Ki Maut Mara! Aaj Un Sab Majloom Logon Ko Sukoon Mila Hoga! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 12, 2024

His harsh statement implied that Siddique’s death was karmic retribution for alleged past wrongdoings, stirring outrage and heated debate across social media platforms. Many felt KRK's comment was insensitive and ill-timed, given the tragic nature of the event and Siddique’s prominence as a political leader.

इस समय में अगर आप अच्छा नहीं कह सकते तो बुरा भी नहीं कहना चाहिए। — Syed Nawaz Alam (@nawazalm) October 12, 2024

k r k aap ka koi kareebi marega tab bhi yahi bolna aap ok ... Had hai Admi ke maut ke bad to kam se kam shant ho ja — azahar (@azaharshaad01) October 12, 2024

Kuch toh sharam kar le bhai ! Koi duniya chala gaye hai Narfat khatam kar le — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) October 12, 2024

किसी के मरने पर ऐसे नहीं कहते राशिद भाई.

बुरा होगा अलग है लेकिन मौत बहुत दुख दायक हुईं है — BITTU SHARMA- ‏بٹو شرما (@common000786Om) October 12, 2024

NCP leader and father of MLA Zeeshan Siddique Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his son’s office in Khernagar, Bandra, around 9:15 pm. The attack occurred near Ram Mandir, while fireworks were being set off in the nearby Nirmal Nagar area. Siddique was critically injured after being shot, with one bullet hitting his chest. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Two Suspects Arrested For Killing Siddique

Following the shooting, the police arrested two suspects, Karnail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be affiliated with the Bishnoi gang, which has been involved in several high-profile crimes. The Crime Branch revealed that the attackers had been surveying the area for 25-30 days before executing the plan. On the day of the attack, they arrived at the scene by auto rickshaw, waited near the location for some time, and then opened fire on Siddique.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.