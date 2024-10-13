Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Bishnoi Gang Connection Revealed After 2 Suspects Held For Shooting In Mumbai's Bandra East; Search For 3rd Accused Underway |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended two shooters involved in the brazen murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The arrested shooters have been identified as Karnail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from eastern Uttar Pradesh. A third accomplice remains at large, with agencies intensifying efforts to track him down.

Shooters Were Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

According to the officials, both shooters confirmed their affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during interrogation. They disclosed that they arrived in Mumbai 25 to 30 days prior to the shooting, with their accommodation meticulously arranged by a conspirator whose identity has yet to be unveiled by the Crime Branch. They received an advance payment for the contract killing. The specific amount remains undisclosed by the Crime Branch.

On the orders of their conspirator, the shooters conducted extensive surveillance on Siddique’s residence and office, as well as the premises of Jeesan Siddique, for nearly 25 days leading up to the murder. Sources indicate that all three suspects arrived at Bandra East, the site of the shooting, via auto rickshaw.

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspects were waiting at the location for an extended period before the shooting, suggesting a premeditated plan. The plan was simple to assassinate Baba Siddique and escape while obscuring their identities with cloth coverings. However, their plans were thwarted when locals apprehended them.

Another Accomplice Suspected To Be Present For Providing Info To Shooters

The Crime Branch officials suspect that there may be an additional suspect beyond the three shooters. A fourth accomplice may have been providing critical information to the shooters. Investigators are working diligently to identify this potential informant in order to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the murder.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a few days before the attack, the firearm used in the assault was delivered to the arrested shooters by an arms dealer through a courier agent. Payment for the weapon had already been arranged in advance by the conspirator, highlighting the intricate planning behind this high-profile murder.

The Salman Khan Connection

According to senior officials, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's assassination of Baba Siddique is suspected to be linked to their perceived support of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who maintains a close relationship with Siddique. This attack may be interpreted as a form of retaliation against the Bishnoi gang. However, investigators have found no direct connection between Baba Siddique and the Bishnoi gang that would justify such an assassination.

On the other hand, the Crime Branch remains puzzled as to why the shooters chose Dussehra Day to carry out their attack on Siddique.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch identified the conspirator and initiated an investigation along those lines. However, to date, the Bishnoi gang has not claimed responsibility for the contract killing. The Crime Branch is currently verifying the criminal background of the shooters as well as the registered cases against them.

In July, NCP leader Baba Siddique received a threat call, prompting an upgrade in his security detail from one plus one to two plus one. Sources indicate that there have been no specific terror inputs or assassination-related plans reported to the agencies.