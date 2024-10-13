 Video: Sea Of People Gather Outside Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai Demanding Justice For Baba Siddique Amid Shock & Mourning
A large crowd assembled outside Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, chanting slogans and demanding justice for Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Scenes from outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai's Bandra | ANI

Late into the night, a large crowd assembled outside Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, chanting slogans and demanding justice for Baba Siddique, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who succumbed to gunshot wounds on Saturday night. 

According to reports, the incident took place between 9:15 and 9:20 PM near Ram Mandir, where Siddique was seen bursting firecrackers. 

As per reports, three individuals emerged from a vehicle with their faces concealed, opening fire with a 9.9 mm pistol. Siddique was struck in the chest and stomach, collapsing immediately from his injuries.

Siddique was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, but despite the medical team’s efforts, he did not survive. 

In response to the shooting, the Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals linked to the attack. Preliminary investigations suggest that one suspect is from Uttar Pradesh, while the other hails from Haryana.

Authorities are currently pursuing a third suspect who remains at large.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has condemned the attack, promising rigorous action against those responsible. "Two accused have been apprehended, and one suspect is still on the run. No one can take law and order into their own hands," he stated. Shinde has instructed Mumbai Police to expedite efforts to capture the remaining suspect and ensure justice for Siddique.

article-image

In the wake of this incident, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has canceled all his scheduled programs for Sunday and is expected to return to Mumbai shortly. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at Lilavati Hospital to assess the situation.

