Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Opposition Demands CBI Probe, Says 'This Lawlessness Is Unacceptable'

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East, Mumbai on Saturday night. Multiple bullets were fired at him out his son Zeeshan Sidddique's office in Khernagar. Baba Siddique was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The opposition is demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The hospital authorities said that Baba Siddique succumbed to bullet injuries in the hospital.

The political leaders reacted shockingly to the incident and the opposition demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her official social media and said, "Shocked to hear about Shri Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to @zeeshan_iyc, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment . This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI."

Senior NCP leader Praful patel also condemned the attack and demanded strict action into the matter. He said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

There are reports that two accused have been arrested in connection with the matter and the third accused is absconding. The police claimed that the third accused will also be arrested soon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the incident and said, "Two culprits have been caught one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. There is a third culprit who is absconding and we will catch him too. We will have a fast track court trial."

The reason behind the shooting is not known yet, however, the police is investigating the matter and the initial probe has revealed that the two shooters hailed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.