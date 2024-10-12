Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: 'Two Arrested Suspects Belong From UP & Haryana, 3rd Absconding,' Says CM Eknath Shinde; VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai, Bandra on Saturday night. Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after he sustained serious injuries in the firing where the hospital authorities declared him dead.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Baba Siddique shooting- Two culprits have been caught one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. There is a third culprit who is absconding and we will catch him too. We will have a fast track court trial. — Krishnakumar (@krishnakumarET) October 12, 2024

In a swift action, the police managed to arrest two accused in the incident and said that the accused hail from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the shocking incident and said, "Two culprits have been caught one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. There is a third culprit who is absconding and we will catch him too. We will have a fast track court trial."

#WATCH | Baba Siddique firing | Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials reach Lilavati Hospital pic.twitter.com/U0CN9utrCS — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reached Lilavati Hospital after the incident amid supporters chanting slogans of we want justice outside the hospital. A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital after the news of the shooting spread.