 Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: 'Two Arrested Suspects Belong From UP & Haryana, 3rd Absconding,' Says CM Eknath Shinde; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: 'Two Arrested Suspects Belong From UP & Haryana, 3rd Absconding,' Says CM Eknath Shinde; VIDEO

Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: 'Two Arrested Suspects Belong From UP & Haryana, 3rd Absconding,' Says CM Eknath Shinde; VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the shocking incident and said, "Two culprits have been caught one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. There is a third culprit who is absconding and we will catch him too. We will have a fast track court trial."

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai, Bandra on Saturday night. Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after he sustained serious injuries in the firing where the hospital authorities declared him dead.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene...
article-image

In a swift action, the police managed to arrest two accused in the incident and said that the accused hail from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the shocking incident and said, "Two culprits have been caught one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. There is a third culprit who is absconding and we will catch him too. We will have a fast track court trial."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reached Lilavati Hospital after the incident amid supporters chanting slogans of we want justice outside the hospital. A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital after the news of the shooting spread.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities
Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali
Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Daughters, Common People & Leaders Are Not Safe In Maharashtra’: Nana Patole Slams Mahayuti...

‘Daughters, Common People & Leaders Are Not Safe In Maharashtra’: Nana Patole Slams Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over...

'Collapse Of Administration, Law And Order': Aaditya Thackeray REACTS After Baba Siddique Shot Dead...

'Collapse Of Administration, Law And Order': Aaditya Thackeray REACTS After Baba Siddique Shot Dead...

Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between...

Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between...

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts