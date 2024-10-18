 Yo Yo Honey Singh Throws Shade At Badshah's Rap On Indian Idol 15 Amid 15-Year-Long Fued: 'Aise Lyrics Likhwane Hai Bas...'
Yo Yo Honey Singh, who recently claimed he has no connection with Badshah, is back to trolling him once again.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Rapper-singer Badshah, aka Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodiya, will be seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 15. He will join last year's judges, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, who are also returning to the panel. In one of the promos, Badshah showcases his rapping skills, which Ghoshal and Dadlani join in on; however, the lyrics did not go well with Yo Yo Honey Singh, who took a dig at Badshah in response.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram story, Honey Singh wrote, "Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri." He also added a laughing emoji along with the text.

Badshah has not reacted to Honey Singh's shade at him.

Recently, Honey Singh opened up on his long feud with Badhshah and told The Lallantop, "Narazgi apno se hoti hai sir, parayo se thodi na hoti hai." Further, he stated that while Raftaar has released more diss tracks than Badshah, he still respects Raftaar for his talent and background.

The Brown Rang singer also made it clear that he would never collaborate with Badshah in the future.

"Agar Raftaar, Lil Golu, Ikka in teeno ke sath kaam karne ka mauka milega toh mai definately karunga, kyuki ye streets se uthe hue stars hai," he added.

He revealed that Badshah and his father approached him to create an English track with him. Additionally, he noted that Badshah is his 'client' and he is not someone who was picked from the streets but rather comes from a well-versed family.

Reportedly, Honey Singh and Badshah were part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

