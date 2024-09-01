Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has released his album Glory, and is now busy promoting it. He was questioned about the collaboration with Badshah and Raftaar amid their 15 year long fued, as they has always taken a dig at him and created diss tracks.

During an interview with The Lallantop, he was questioned if he would ever collaborate with Raftaar or Badshah. To which he said, “Badshah ne jitne mere upar diss gane nikale hai, usse kahi zayada Badshah ne nikale hai. Lekin mai Raftaar ki izaat karta hu kyuki voh, streets se utha hua talents hai aur maine usko usko pick kiya tha, voh baat aur hai ki baad mai voh kisi ke kehne pe mere hi khilaf ho gaya voh."

Honey also revealed that Raftaar apologised to him while they were travelling together and after 6 months, again created a diss track, but still he salutes his talent and would like to work with him. "Whatever he felt if he felt that he has written my tracks. So I just had two years of my career, and he had more than 7-8 years of his career, so why couldn't he write songs for himself. Agar Raftaar, Lil Golu, Ikka in teeno ke sath kaam karne ka mauka milega toh mai definately karunga, kyuki ye streets se uthe hue stars hai," he concluded.

He revealed that Badshah and his father came to him to create an English track with him. Also, that he was not someone picked from streets but is someone who comes from a well-versed family.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has made his comeback in the industry with Glory. Just after its release, Millionaire from the album Glory was trending at number 1 on YouTube.

His album Glory has songs such as Millionaire, Jatt Mehkma, High on Me, Fuck Them, Bonita, Hide It, Malamaal, Rounds N Ring, Lapata, Payal, Caliente, 6 AM, Majnoonh, Sheeshe Wali Chuni, Shamaan De Vele, Beeba, Chhori, and Rap God.