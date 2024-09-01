'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day

Rapper-singer Honey Singh recently opened up about his journey to overcome addiction. He recalled facing mental health issues because of that, which took almost 7 years for him to recover. The notable rapper revealed that he used to smoke 12 joints of charas a day and revealed that he was at the top of his career when he got into drugs.

Narrating about his story to, The Lallantop, Honey said, "I smoked hash (charas) for two and a half years because of which I went it. Ganja ka dada ji hote hai hashish, aadmi pagal ho jata hai. Mai 12 joint peeta tha din ke, log 2 pi le toh khatam ho jaye, jo bhi kiya extreme kiya hai. This all started in 2012, and 2014 mai jab tak mera crash nahi hua sab kuch, jaise hi khatam hua sab kuch maine usse chod diya. Today it's been 10 years I haven't had it. Log khete hai mai rehab mai gaya, koi rehab mai nahi gaya mai, mai khud chod diya."

Honey stated that there was much fake news about him in the media, and he never gave any clarification about it. The one news that was to much for him was that he went to rehab. He revealed that he never went to rehab, and it was all fake news. He stopped drugs when he lost everything in his life, and realised that he was dealing with a mental health issue.

“Merko bauth sar bi-polar disorder, psychotic symptoms aane lage the, mera bauth bada show chal raha tha India Best Raw Star, I was the main judge of the show, I had a tour with Shah Rukh Khan, I was the brand ambassador of Etisalat in Dubai, I was doing lot of things. I started getting symptoms," he stated.

He was also called by the Narcotics department for an event to talk about his journey, and inspire people to not get into drugs.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with his latest music album Glory. This 18-track album follows the success of his previous release, Honey 3.0, which was launched on March 15. Just after its release, Millionaire from the album Glory was trending at number 1 on YouTube.

Glory has songs Millionaire, Jatt Mehkma, High on Me, Fuck Them, Bonita, Hide It, Malamaal, Rounds N Ring, Lapata, Payal, Caliente, 6 AM, Majnoonh, Sheeshe Wali Chuni, Shamaan De Vele, Beeba, Chhori, and Rap God.