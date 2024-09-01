 'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day

Honey stated that there was much fake news about him in the media, and one news that was that he went to rehab

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Rapper-singer Honey Singh recently opened up about his journey to overcome addiction. He recalled facing mental health issues because of that, which took almost 7 years for him to recover. The notable rapper revealed that he used to smoke 12 joints of charas a day and revealed that he was at the top of his career when he got into drugs.

Narrating about his story to, The Lallantop, Honey said, "I smoked hash (charas) for two and a half years because of which I went it. Ganja ka dada ji hote hai hashish, aadmi pagal ho jata hai. Mai 12 joint peeta tha din ke, log 2 pi le toh khatam ho jaye, jo bhi kiya extreme kiya hai. This all started in 2012, and 2014 mai jab tak mera crash nahi hua sab kuch, jaise hi khatam hua sab kuch maine usse chod diya. Today it's been 10 years I haven't had it. Log khete hai mai rehab mai gaya, koi rehab mai nahi gaya mai, mai khud chod diya."

Honey stated that there was much fake news about him in the media, and he never gave any clarification about it. The one news that was to much for him was that he went to rehab. He revealed that he never went to rehab, and it was all fake news. He stopped drugs when he lost everything in his life, and realised that he was dealing with a mental health issue.

“Merko bauth sar bi-polar disorder, psychotic symptoms aane lage the, mera bauth bada show chal raha tha India Best Raw Star, I was the main judge of the show, I had a tour with Shah Rukh Khan, I was the brand ambassador of Etisalat in Dubai, I was doing lot of things. I started getting symptoms," he stated.

FPJ Shorts
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say
'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)
'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)
'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry (VIDEO)
'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry (VIDEO)
IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can Apply?
IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can Apply?
Read Also
VIDEO: Honey Singh Says 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Aaj' As He Arrives In Mumbai For BFF Sonakshi...
article-image

He was also called by the Narcotics department for an event to talk about his journey, and inspire people to not get into drugs.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with his latest music album Glory. This 18-track album follows the success of his previous release, Honey 3.0, which was launched on March 15. Just after its release, Millionaire from the album Glory was trending at number 1 on YouTube.

Glory has songs Millionaire, Jatt Mehkma, High on Me, Fuck Them, Bonita, Hide It, Malamaal, Rounds N Ring, Lapata, Payal, Caliente, 6 AM, Majnoonh, Sheeshe Wali Chuni, Shamaan De Vele, Beeba, Chhori, and Rap God.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper...

Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper...

'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably...

'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably...

'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry...

'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry...

'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand...

'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand...

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas'...

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas'...