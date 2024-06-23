VIDEO: Honey Singh Says 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Aaj' As He Arrives In Mumbai For BFF Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding

Rapper, singer, and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of his best friend, Sonakshi Sinha, and promised to dance without drinking ("bina daaru piye nachunga mai aaj").

We can see Honey Singh in a video as he arrives in style at the Mumbai airport. He's seen wearing a brown-patterned half-sleeve shirt and matching shorts.

He sports a salt-and-pepper look, clear sunglasses and black slippers. Talking to paparazzi, Honey, seen heading towards his car, expressed his excitement for Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, and said: "It's a big celebration tonight. I am here for the biggest celebration -- Sonakshi and Zaheer. I am here for the biggest celebration ever."

The video then shows the singer, known for tracks like 'Brown Rang', 'Angreji Beat', and 'Dope Shope', clicking pictures with fans at the airport. He is also seen posing with children at the arrival lounge.

Later in the video, we can see Honey saying, "Let's go... bina daaru piye nachunga mai aaj ... Har Har Mahadev (I will dance tonight without drinking)." Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh had shared a message for the soon-to-be-wed couple on his Instagram Stories, saying that although he will be busy with the shoot of his upcoming EP 'Glory' in London, he would attend Sonakshi's wedding.

The rapper described Sonakshi as his best friend and shared how she helped him immensely in his career. He wrote: "Tho' I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple, Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath, bless them."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Honey have starred together in the Punjabi hip-hop track 'Kalaastar'.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years.

Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid.

Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of Nutan.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, now better-known for playing Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.