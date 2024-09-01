 Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently made shocking revelations on how he became an atheist at an early age in his life.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

Yo Yo Honey Singh, best known for his songs like Brown Rang, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, and Chaar Bottle Vodka, among others, recently made shocking revelations about his early life. He shared that he became an atheist at a young age and began glorifying satanic powers, which led to a significant turning point in his life.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Honey Singh revealed that he decided to become an atheist at the age of 13. Upon moving to Punjab, he was introduced to Islam and learned about Prophet Muhammad. "Jab mujhe shohorat milne lagi, tab upar wale ka shukrana karna chaiye tha. but I started glorifying satanic powers and tabse meri zindagi aur dimag kharab honi shuru ho gayi," he added.

article-image

Further, he revealed that his songs earlier had a Satanic sound and he could Satan. The singer admitted that he had disrespected the divine, glorified negative aspects, and this was evident in his songs, lyrics, sound, and even his music videos.

"If you look at me in This Party Getting Hot video, that is not me; that is somebody else. I am not ashamed, but galti insaan nahi karta. Humare kismat mein likhi hoti hai ki yeh insaan yeh sab karega, aur upar wala bless karta hai ki humko yeh galti realise karwa dete hain. It was needed or I would not have reached where I am today," he added.

article-image

Honey Singh shared that he wrote Chaar Bottle Vodka after drinking several bottles of vodka in Australia during a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan. He revealed that the song was created out of anger.

"The next morning, when Shah Rukh bhai heard it, he said, 'Are you crazy? What kind of song is this? It will flop and tujhe gaaliyan milegi.' So, this was not inspired by spiritual thoughts; it was influenced by satanic ones," said Singh.

