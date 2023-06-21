'I'm Scared, Have Fear Of Death': Honey Singh Gets Death Threats From Gangster Goldy Brar, Files Complaint At Delhi Police HQ (WATCH)

Yo Yo Honey Singh |

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a police complaint in Delhi on Wednesday after he received death threat from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. Reportedly, the singer received the treat through phone calls and voice notes.

On June 21, the singer himself reached Delhi Police HQ to meet the commissioner and file complaint.

Honey Singh receives death threats

Talking to media persons in Delhi, Honey Singh said, "I and my staff received phone calls by people who claimed they are members of Goldy Brar. I have requested Commissioner Saab to provide me security and investigate the matter. I am really shattered. Commissioner saab has told me not to disclose the details as the matter is being investigated."

'I am scared, I fear death'

He added, "I gave police all the evidences. This is the first time such a thing has happened to me... people have always given me love. I am scared, my family is also scared. In this world, only one thing I fear is death. Got few phone calls and voice notes from them (Goldy Brar gang) from international numbers. I haven't hidden anything from you all, will give more details soon."

Goldy Brar is the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is currently on the run.

It may be mentioned that in May 2023, the Canadian government had named Brar among the country’s top 25 wanted criminals.

The singer-rapper has some of the biggest chartbusters to his credit. He is now one of the most popular artists in the country.

